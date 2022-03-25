BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Raised to $60.00 at Argus

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target upped by Argus from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.
BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.
BCE stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in BCE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 72,301 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BCE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BCE by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,292,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,761,000 after acquiring an additional 732,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
