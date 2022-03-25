BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Raised to $60.00 at Argus

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target upped by Argus from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the stock’s previous close.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

BCE stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in BCE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 72,301 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BCE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BCE by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,292,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,761,000 after acquiring an additional 732,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

