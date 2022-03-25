Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 182.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HARP. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,908,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 547,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.