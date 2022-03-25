Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 182.83% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HARP. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.66.
Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,908,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 547,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
About Harpoon Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
