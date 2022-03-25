Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.78

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.78 and last traded at $75.09, with a volume of 642751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.46.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.50.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

