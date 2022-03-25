NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.69% from the stock’s previous close.

NIO has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA cut their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. NIO has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NIO by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in NIO by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in NIO by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

