NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.69% from the stock’s previous close.
NIO has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA cut their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.
Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. NIO has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37.
About NIO (Get Rating)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
