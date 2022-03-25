AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Raised to $58.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AAR’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIR. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of AIR opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AAR will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AAR by 13,915.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AAR by 199.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 227,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AAR by 196.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

