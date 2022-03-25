LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Rating Lowered to Sell at BTIG Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.12% from the company’s previous close.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $105.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average of $138.40. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $104.47 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

