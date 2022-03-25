Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.84

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 13.25 ($0.17). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 258,203 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £7.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.46.

In related news, insider Steve Bennetts bought 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £877.80 ($1,155.61).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

