ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives $10.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADT. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ADT in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ADT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.