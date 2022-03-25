Reviewing Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) & REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get REE Automotive alerts:

This table compares REE Automotive and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -351.83% -197.79% Autoliv 5.30% 17.00% 5.70%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for REE Automotive and Autoliv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50 Autoliv 2 5 8 0 2.40

REE Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 422.73%. Autoliv has a consensus target price of $108.93, suggesting a potential upside of 40.61%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Autoliv.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and Autoliv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 68,935.46 -$505.33 million N/A N/A Autoliv $8.23 billion 0.82 $435.00 million $4.97 15.59

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

REE Automotive has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoliv has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autoliv beats REE Automotive on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Autoliv (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.