$956.48 Million in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) to report $956.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $802.54 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $930.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.43.

NYSE:LII opened at $261.39 on Friday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $243.92 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $536,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $64,763,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lennox International by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after buying an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Lennox International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Lennox International by 776.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,893 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

