Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Motus GI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

Motus GI stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.40. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 300,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 59.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 124,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Motus GI by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 541.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 151,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

