HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 112.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,763 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,010. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $756,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

