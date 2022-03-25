Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Lowered to $130.00 at DA Davidson

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $117.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $120.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,653 shares of company stock worth $2,268,109. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

