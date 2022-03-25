Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of ALPN opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 112,665 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 57.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.