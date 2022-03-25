Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Up 4.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Laredo Petroleum traded as high as $77.44 and last traded at $75.91. 6,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 870,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.35.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,179 shares of company stock worth $38,114,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $177,629,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,863,000 after buying an additional 161,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 3.87.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

