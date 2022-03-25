JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of TELA stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.99. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.
In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $56,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 619,460 shares of company stock worth $7,421,871. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TELA Bio (Get Rating)
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TELA Bio (TELA)
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.