JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $171.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.99. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $56,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 619,460 shares of company stock worth $7,421,871. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

