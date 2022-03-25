Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ImmunoGen, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a report released on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.40). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $965.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

