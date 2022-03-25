H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

NYSE FUL opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.39.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

