Morgan Stanley Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $43.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE:FCX opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

