Morgan Stanley Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $43.00

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE:FCX opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.