Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 in the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $15,747,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $8,733,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4,845.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 544,888 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $4,795,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

