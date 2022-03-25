Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Given New $4.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $221.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80,031 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 472,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 2,906,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

