Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.69. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

