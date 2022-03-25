Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) & AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Financial Contrast

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shineco and AppHarvest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00

AppHarvest has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.49%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Shineco.

Profitability

This table compares Shineco and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco N/A -63.46% -41.01% AppHarvest -1,836.31% -27.63% -21.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shineco and AppHarvest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $3.02 million 8.53 -$31.44 million N/A N/A AppHarvest $9.05 million 70.63 -$166.19 million ($1.72) -3.67

Shineco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppHarvest.

Volatility and Risk

Shineco has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppHarvest beats Shineco on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shineco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. The Herbal Products segment involves in the processing and distribution of traditional Chinese medicinal herbal products as well as other pharmaceutical products. The Other Agricultural Products segment comprises planting, processing, and distribution of green and organic agricultural produce and growing and cultivating of Chinese Yew trees. The company was founded on August 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

AppHarvest Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

