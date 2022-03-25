Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.14. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 1,298,495 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LQMT)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products made from amorphous alloys. Its products are used for medical, military, consumer and industrial, and sporting goods products applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

