Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.15 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entergy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $7.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.13.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

NYSE ETR opened at $112.73 on Thursday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $503,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,944 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

