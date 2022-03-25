Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Koninklijke DSM’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Koninklijke DSM in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.81 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €190.00 ($208.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €192.00 ($210.99) to €193.00 ($212.09) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

