Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) will post sales of $83.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.49 million and the lowest is $75.50 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $99.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $378.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.20 million to $423.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $472.89 million, with estimates ranging from $356.09 million to $591.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,289 shares of company stock worth $1,602,749. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,221,000 after buying an additional 2,108,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $52,268,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $40,804,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,252,000 after buying an additional 336,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after buying an additional 249,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $69.12 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

