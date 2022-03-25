Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.14

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.14 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.45 ($0.07). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 278,806 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of £29.27 million and a PE ratio of -54.50.

Get Dekel Agri-Vision alerts:

In other news, insider Aristide C. Achybrou purchased 496,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,808.45 ($32,659.89).

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. It owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.