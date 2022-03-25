Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $2.65 on Friday. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 38.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 60.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 72,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 33.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 152,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

