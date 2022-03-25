Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.02

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYYGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.02 and traded as low as $19.18. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 9,602 shares traded.

REMYY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

