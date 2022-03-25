Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.02

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.02 and traded as low as $19.18. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 9,602 shares traded.

REMYY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

