Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

VAXX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VAXX opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Vaxxinity has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxxinity will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

