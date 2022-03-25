Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wedbush from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.32% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WING. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

NASDAQ WING opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.10 and its 200-day moving average is $159.16.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Wingstop by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,888,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Wingstop by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,976 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

