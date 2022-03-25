Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of KAPE stock opened at GBX 397 ($5.23) on Tuesday. Kape Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 282.13 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 460 ($6.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 360.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 392.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11.

In related news, insider Ido Erlichman sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.27), for a total transaction of £2,600,000 ($3,422,854.13).

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

