Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $547.33.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $427.37 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $375.63 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.