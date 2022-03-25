MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $194,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $3,337,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,362 shares of company stock valued at $75,246,152 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $420.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.27. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

