National Bank Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

TSE DOL opened at C$67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.22 billion and a PE ratio of 33.76. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$51.21 and a 1 year high of C$71.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$65.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.78.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

