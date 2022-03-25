Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) versus Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp $72.12 million 3.26 $27.58 million $3.05 9.25

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp 36.62% 12.59% 1.46%

Dividends

Cullman Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Timberland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Timberland Bancorp pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Timberland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cullman Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities. It operates three full-service offices in Cullman, Alabama and one full-service office in Hanceville, Alabama. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

