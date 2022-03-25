Truist Financial Comments on Fiserv, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will earn $7.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.40.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Shares of FISV opened at $98.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

