TheStreet Upgrades American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.25.

NYSE AAT opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.48 per share, with a total value of $439,839.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 53,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,851. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after buying an additional 378,845 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,078,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,648,000 after buying an additional 79,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,632,000 after buying an additional 120,964 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after buying an additional 174,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,994,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

