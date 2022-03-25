Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “
Shares of NASDAQ:FLGC opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. Flora Growth has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $21.45.
Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.
