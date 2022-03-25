Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flora Growth Corp. is an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands. Flora Growth Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGC opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. Flora Growth has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flora Growth by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Flora Growth by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 903,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flora Growth (FLGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.