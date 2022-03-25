Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Skyline Champion Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.84. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $17,878,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214,884 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,519,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

