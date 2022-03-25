Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.85. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,776. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,812,000 after acquiring an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,223,000 after acquiring an additional 564,197 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.