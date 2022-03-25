TheStreet Upgrades Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mandiant from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNDT opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.91. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDT. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.