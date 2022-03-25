Hormel Foods Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

HRL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,815 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $55,866,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after buying an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

