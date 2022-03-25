Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $500,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

