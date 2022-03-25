Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mohawk Industries in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.04 EPS.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

MHK opened at $135.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.18. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.