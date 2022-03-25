Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) PT Lowered to $28.00

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 236.13% from the company’s current price.

ABSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Absci in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Absci alerts:

ABSI opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Absci has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative return on equity of 258.68% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Absci will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Mcclain acquired 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Absci by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after buying an additional 625,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Absci by 747.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Absci in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Absci by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 20,298 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Absci by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 76,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.