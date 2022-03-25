Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TIIAY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.27 ($0.30) to €0.23 ($0.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Telecom Italia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.53) to €0.37 ($0.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.70.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Telecom Italia has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

About Telecom Italia (Get Rating)

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telecom Italia (TIIAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.