Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. Xometry has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 184.87% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. Analysts forecast that Xometry will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $1,137,156.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $123,143.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,163.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Xometry by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

