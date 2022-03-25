Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STZHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.46. Stelco has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.